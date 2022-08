By EUobserver

So far in 2022 more than 20,017 people have been recorded attempting to cross the Channel between France and the UK, the Guardian reported. At the same point in 2021, the figure was 11,300 crossings. On Saturday the daily total topped 600 for the third time this year, with 607 people detecting crossing the Channel in 14 boats — the equivalent of about 43 people per vessel.