Ticker
Hungarian judge slams Orbán's rule-of-law attacks
By EUobserver
A senior Hungarian judge has spoken to the Observer newspaper about how the government of Viktor Orbán is "constantly overreaching" its authority to sway courts. Csaba Vasvári, a senior judge at the Budapest metropolitan court for 18 years, said we "have been witnessing external and internal influence attempts" for several years — a rare domestic confirmation of EU fears over Hungary's attack on the independence of the judiciary.