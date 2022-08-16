Ticker
Swedish government to toughen gang-crime penalties
By EUobserver
Swedish social democrat prime minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday presented the most extensive toughening of penalties against gang crime ever presented in Sweden. "Too much migration and too weak integration has led to parallel societies where criminal gangs have been able to grow and gain a foothold", Andersson said. The initiative comes after 232 shootings by August and ahead of general elections in Sweden on 11 September.