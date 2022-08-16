By EUobserver

The chief executives of Denmark's Vestas and Ørsted, the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines, respectively, said that governments need to simplify and speed up renewable-energy planning. "We need a fundamental review on how we dramatically shorten the consenting process," Ørsted chief executive Mads Nipper told Reuters. "There is a task force required in every government right now that needs to accelerate permitting," Vestas chief executive Henrik Andersen said.