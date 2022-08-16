Ticker
Slow wind-farm approvals risk green goals, warns industry
By EUobserver
The chief executives of Denmark's Vestas and Ørsted, the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines, respectively, said that governments need to simplify and speed up renewable-energy planning. "We need a fundamental review on how we dramatically shorten the consenting process," Ørsted chief executive Mads Nipper told Reuters. "There is a task force required in every government right now that needs to accelerate permitting," Vestas chief executive Henrik Andersen said.