The number of so-called 'femicides' in Italy has risen by almost 16 percent over the past year, with the vast majority taking place in a family context. Data published by the interior ministry on Monday showed 125 femicides between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022, compared with 108 during the same period in the previous year, with 68 women killed by either their partner or former partner.