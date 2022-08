By EUobserver

France has withdrawn its last troops from its Barkhane operation in Mali, ending a nine-year struggle against jihadist forces. France started withdrawing its troops after the junta seized power in Mali in 2020. France still has around 2,500 personnel in the Sahel, with many posted in Niger. "The French army forces continue to fight terrorism in the Sahel, in close coordination with our African and international partners," it said.