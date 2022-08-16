Ticker
Ukraine claims to have hit Wagner paramilitary base
By EUobserver
Ukraine says it has hit a base being used near the occupied city of Melitopol by Russia's mercenary Wagner group. The governor of the Luhansk region said the target was destroyed "by a precision strike", after the address was inadvertently revealed by a Russian journalist, according to Ukrainian website Ukrainska Pravda. The shadowy Wagner group is believed to have hundreds of mercenaries fighting in Mali and elsewhere in Africa.