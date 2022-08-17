By EUobserver

German soldiers have returned to Bosnia for the first time in a decade, Reuters reported, as fears of instability from the Ukraine war could spread to the Western Balkans. The troops are part of the European Union's peacekeeping mission (EUFOR), and were greeted in Sarajevo on Tuesday at a ceremony at the HQ. Some 30 troops are expected by mid-September. Bosnian Serb separatists are suspected of being supported from Moscow.