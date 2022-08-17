By EUobserver

Both candidates running to be next British prime minister rejected Scotland's plans for an independence referendum in 2023, instead pushing back with plans to subject the pro-EU government of first minister Nicola Sturgeon to greater scrutiny. Boris Johnson departs as PM in September, with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak fighting for his job. Both appeared at Tuesday Scottish campaign event, promising to attack the Scottish government's health and education record.