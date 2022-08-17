By EUobserver

Germany's anti-discrimination agency on Tuesday said it had received the second-highest number of discrimination cases over a 12-month period in 2021. The agency started recording cases in 2006. The agency's chief Ferda Atama said a total of 5,617 cases were reported of discrimination, noting that 37-percent were related to racial discrimination, 32-percent to disability and chronic diseases, followed by 20-percent on gender and 10-percent on age.