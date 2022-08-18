Ticker
UN chief meets Zelensky and Erdogan over grain exports
By EUobserver
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant topping the agenda. Guterres, who arrived in Lviv on Wednesday, plans on Friday to visit the Black Sea port of Odessa, where grain exports have resumed under a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing a worsening global food crisis.