By EUobserver

Germany is likely to miss a November target for gas-storage levels set by the government to avoid an energy crisis, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator told German media outlet t-online on Thursday. The country has already hit its first target for gas storage facilities to be 75 percent full by 1 September. The next goals are 85 percent by 1 October and 95 percent by 1 November.