By EUobserver

Norway's sovereign wealth fund made a record loss of €171bn in the first half of 2022. The decline of the €1.3 trillion fund was led by a 28-percent drop in the value of its technology stocks. "The market has been characterised by rising interest rates, high inflation, and war in Europe," chief executive Nicolai Tangen of Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the fund, said in a statement.