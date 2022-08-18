Ticker
Mali accuses France of arming Islamist fighters
By EUobserver
Mali's foreign affairs minister, Abdoulaye Diop, has accused the French military command of breaching Malian airspace to collect information and drop arms and ammunition to Islamist militants, in a letter to the UN. Diop provided no evidence to show that France had supplied arms. France has spent a decade and billions of dollars stamping out Islamist militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, in its former colony.