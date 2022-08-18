By EUobserver

Mali's foreign affairs minister, Abdoulaye Diop, has accused the French military command of breaching Malian airspace to collect information and drop arms and ammunition to Islamist militants, in a letter to the UN. Diop provided no evidence to show that France had supplied arms. France has spent a decade and billions of dollars stamping out Islamist militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, in its former colony.