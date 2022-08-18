Ticker
ECB mulls big interest rate hike amid recession risk
By EUobserver
The eurozone inflation outlook has failed to improve since a July rate-hike, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Reuters, suggesting she favours another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden. The central bank surprised investors with a 50-basis-point rate hike last month fearing that inflation, now approaching double-digit territory, was at risk of getting entrenched.