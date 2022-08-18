By EUobserver

Ukrainian forces said on Thursday they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson, ahead of a meeting with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan later on Thursday in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. "Russian forces have achieved only minimal advances, and in some cases we have advanced, since last month," Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video.