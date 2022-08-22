Monday

22nd Aug 2022

Germany mulls follow-up to summer's cheap train tickets

By

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has hailed his country's three-month trial of a national €9 transport pass as a "big success", and announced talks on a follow-up. The ticket allowed unlimited transport on the country's buses, local trains, trams and undergrounds for the months of June, July and August, to offset the cost of living crisis, with only high-speed intercity trains excluded. The FDP warned it cost €14bn in subsidies.

France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK held a conference call on Sunday, where they discussed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, amid an evacuation of some 1,000 nearby residents.

Could blockchain help EU process asylum claims?

Asylum proceedings are one of the biggest issues with the EU's migration policy, and digital identification through blockchain to register and track refugees would be an instrumental step towards the level of necessary reform.

No breakthrough in EU-hosted Kosovo/Serbia talks

Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo's prime minster Albin Kurti met in Brussels with the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, in the hopes of finding a solution the recent spike in tensions between the two sides.

