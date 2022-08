By EUobserver

Opinion-poll approval for German chancellor Olaf Scholz has dropped to 25 percent, from 46 percent in March, according to figures out Sunday, Reuters reported. Some 62 percent of Germans think Scholz — deputy chancellor under Angela Merkel in the previous ruling coalition — is doing his job badly. Since taking power, his social democrat-led coalition has been hit by the war in Ukraine, soaring energy prices, and a likely recession.