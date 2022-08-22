Ticker
Montenegro government falls in Serbian Orthodox church row
By EUobserver
The government in Montenegro fell on Saturday, following a no-confidence vote over a row with the country's Serbian Orthodox church, AFP reports. MPs voted 50 to one to oust the government of prime minister Dritan Abazović. It came after he signed a deal regulating the property rights of the church, the largest faith in Montenegro, which split from Serbia in 2006. The nation is divided over the church's dominant role.