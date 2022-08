By EUobserver

Georgia Meloni, the far-right leader expected to become Italy's next prime minister, was lambasted Monday for posting a video of a Ukrainian woman being raped by a migrant on social media as part of her election campaign. The video showed a 55-year old woman assaulted by a asylum-seeker from Guinea, with Meloni writing "A hug to this woman. I will do everything I can to restore security to our cities."