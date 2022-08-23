Tuesday

23rd Aug 2022

Ticker

Belgian PM warns of '10 difficult winters' for Europe

By

Belgium's prime minister has warned Europe is facing a future where the next "five to10 winters will be difficult", due to soaring energy prices from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports. Alexander De Croo said on Monday "The development of the situation is very difficult throughout Europe. Some sectors are facing serious difficulties with these high energy prices." European natural gas prices are around 15 times the summer average.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK held a conference call on Sunday, where they discussed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, amid an evacuation of some 1,000 nearby residents.

Opinion

Could blockchain help EU process asylum claims?

Asylum proceedings are one of the biggest issues with the EU's migration policy, and digital identification through blockchain to register and track refugees would be an instrumental step towards the level of necessary reform.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Borrell wants 'powerful training' mission for Ukraine army
  2. EU chief diplomat opposes visa ban for Russian tourists
  3. France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant
  4. Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants
  5. Could blockchain help EU process asylum claims?
  6. European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
  7. No breakthrough in EU-hosted Kosovo/Serbia talks
  8. Letter to the Editor: Rosatom responds on Zaporizhzhia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us