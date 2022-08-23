Ticker
Belgian PM warns of '10 difficult winters' for Europe
By EUobserver
Belgium's prime minister has warned Europe is facing a future where the next "five to10 winters will be difficult", due to soaring energy prices from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports. Alexander De Croo said on Monday "The development of the situation is very difficult throughout Europe. Some sectors are facing serious difficulties with these high energy prices." European natural gas prices are around 15 times the summer average.