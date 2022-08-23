By EUobserver

The cause of mass fish deaths this month in the River Oder between Germany and Poland is still unexplained, as governments in Berlin and Warsaw exchanged insults over possible causes. Germany had suggested pesticides might be behind the event, which Poland then rejected as "fake news", before German environment minister Andreas Kübler said he was "surprised and saddened by Warsaw's suggestion that Germany was spreading 'fake news'," Deutsche Welle reported.