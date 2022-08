By EUobserver

Inflation in the UK may hit 18.6 percent next year, the Financial Times reported, on the back of surging wholesale gas prices from the war in Ukraine. The Citigroup bank's report came as UK next-day delivery prices rose 33 percent. The Bank of England has already predicted inflation will reach 13 percent. Pressure is increasing on the two UK PM candidates to do more to address the cost-of-living crisis.