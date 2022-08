By EUobserver

Serbia's interior minister met Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday in Moscow, AP reports, in a rare visit by a European state official since the Ukrainian war began. Alexsander Vulin said he told Lavrov that "Serbia is the only state in Europe that didn't introduce sanctions and was not part of the anti-Russian hysteria." Serbia is an EU accession country, but its pro-Moscow stance has angered many in Brussels.