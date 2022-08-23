Ticker
Poland accuses EU of 'cheating' Warsaw over funds
By EUobserver
Poland has accused the EU of "cheating" and "stealing" it out of billions in EU funds from the bloc's Covid pandemic recovery programme, Bloomberg reports. Justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro told reporters in Konin on Monday "Poland is being robbed, and a leading role in this plundering is played by German politicians led by [EU Commission president Ursula] von der Leyen." The EU made funding conditional on Warsaw addressing rule-of-law issues.