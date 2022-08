By EUobserver

Takis Theodorikakos, Greece's minister for public order, said this week that his country had prevented some 25,000 asylum seekers over the month of August entering from Turkey. "During the month of August alone so far, 25,000 irregular migrants have tried to illegally enter through the Greek-Turkish borders," he told Antenna TV. Greek authorities have been repeatedly accused of illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers and refugees.