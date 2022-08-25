Ticker
Kosovo to apply for EU membership by end of year
By EUobserver
Kosovo will apply for EU membership by the end of 2022, its prime minister said on Wednesday, Andalou newsagency reported. Albin Kurti made the announcement after a meeting of the government in Pristina, where proposals were adopted to create an inter-institutional working group on the project. Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. Serbia, and some EU states, do not recognise it.