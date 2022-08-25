By EUobserver

Kosovo will apply for EU membership by the end of 2022, its prime minister said on Wednesday, Andalou newsagency reported. Albin Kurti made the announcement after a meeting of the government in Pristina, where proposals were adopted to create an inter-institutional working group on the project. Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. Serbia, and some EU states, do not recognise it.