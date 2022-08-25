Thursday

25th Aug 2022

Ticker

Kosovo to apply for EU membership by end of year

By

Kosovo will apply for EU membership by the end of 2022, its prime minister said on Wednesday, Andalou newsagency reported. Albin Kurti made the announcement after a meeting of the government in Pristina, where proposals were adopted to create an inter-institutional working group on the project. Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. Serbia, and some EU states, do not recognise it.

Germany expects coal supply problems this winter

According to a document drawn up by the German economy ministry low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted this winter.

Baby dies at Dutch emergency refugee shelter

A three-month baby died at an emergency shelter for asylum seekers in the Netherlands. The death has highlighted deplorable and overcrowded conditions at its main reception facility in Ter Apel, where NGO Doctors without Borders will now intervene.

Opinion

Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?

This winter's gas squeeze will pit affordable energy against longer-term climate and democracy policies. European leaders should not buckle to short-term energy fixes but maintain policy coherence that marries all three areas — or lose support both citizens and allies.

Opinion

On Ukraine Independence Day — a look ahead

Once the hostilities eventually end, the affected parties will have to embark on the process of reconciliation. That requires documenting and prosecuting of Russian war crimes — and for that, we need to support Ukrainian civil society organisations.

