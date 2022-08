By EUobserver

Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson made a final visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, where he blamed Vladimir Putin for skyrocketing energy bills in the UK and Europe. "If we're paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood" Johnson said, alongside Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelensky. Foreign secretary Liz Truss is favourite to replace Johnson as PM next month.