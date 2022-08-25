Ticker
EU considers revising its gas-saving plan
By EUobserver
EU countries are considering revisions to a plan for reducing demand for gas through the winter, Bloomberg reported, after some governments demanded more flexibility. EU ambassadors are due to discuss emergency gas regulation on Monday. The Czech Republic, holding the bloc's rotating presidency, has included a provision that would increase the number of countries that have to request that a 15-percent demand-reduction target be made mandatory to five.