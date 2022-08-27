Saturday

27th Aug 2022

Finland host Nato meeting with Turkey and Sweden

Finland will host talks with Turkey and Sweden to discuss the Nordic countries' dual Nato bids. All 30 Nato members need to ratify their applications, but Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has threatened to withhold approval unless Stockholm agrees to extradite 73 people. Sweden has begun deportations of two people wanted by Turkey. But alliance officials cautioned against hoping for any breakthroughs from Friday's talks, the Financial Times reported.

Germany expects coal supply problems this winter

According to a document drawn up by the German economy ministry low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted this winter.

Baby dies at Dutch emergency refugee shelter

A three-month baby died at an emergency shelter for asylum seekers in the Netherlands. The death has highlighted deplorable and overcrowded conditions at its main reception facility in Ter Apel, where NGO Doctors without Borders will now intervene.

Opinion

Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?

This winter's gas squeeze will pit affordable energy against longer-term climate and democracy policies. European leaders should not buckle to short-term energy fixes but maintain policy coherence that marries all three areas — or lose support both citizens and allies.

