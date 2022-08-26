By EUobserver

Finland will host talks with Turkey and Sweden to discuss the Nordic countries' dual Nato bids. All 30 Nato members need to ratify their applications, but Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has threatened to withhold approval unless Stockholm agrees to extradite 73 people. Sweden has begun deportations of two people wanted by Turkey. But alliance officials cautioned against hoping for any breakthroughs from Friday's talks, the Financial Times reported.