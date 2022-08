By EUobserver

The frontrunner to become the next UK prime minister, Liz Truss, said that the "jury is out" on whether French president Emmanuel Macron is "a foe or an ally". Truss added that she would hold Macron "to deeds not words", if she were elected prime minister. The comments were made Thursday evening at a campaign event. A new UK prime minister is due to be announced on 5 September.