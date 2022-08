By EUobserver

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić has said Belgrade cannot host EuroPride in September because the government needs to focus on problems with Kosovo instead of policing the event. "Simply, at some point, you can't handle everything," he said Saturday. He spoke after a homophobic protest earlier this month. But EuroPride organiser Marko Mihailović said "the state cannot cancel" it and the rally and party would go ahead anyway.