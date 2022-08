By EUobserver

"Nato must increase its presence in the Arctic", due to Russian and Chinese efforts to boost military power in the region, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. He also visited the Canadian high north for three days late last week. Nato has recently stationed 40,000 Russia-deterrent forces in the Baltic Sea and Black sea regions in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.