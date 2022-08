By EUobserver

Four judges' associations have challenged an EU Commission and Council decision in June to approve Poland's plan on how to spend €24bn in post-pandemic recovery funds. The June decisions "fall short of what is required to ensure the effective judicial protection" of payments to Poland, the judges groups — the AEAJ, the EAJ, Rechters voor Rechters, and MEDEL — said after lodging their appeal in the EU general court.