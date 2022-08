By EUobserver

The rate of Turkish visa applications rejected by the EU has gone up from 4 percent in 2015 to 12.5 percent in 2020 and 16.5 percent in 2021, according to data cited by Reuters. "If the situation does not improve after that we will take counter, restrictive measures," Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said. "No decisions are taken on political grounds but rather on objective grounds," the EU said.