By EUobserver

Russian firm Rosatom will begin construction of two reactors at Hungary's Paks plant in the next few weeks, Hungary's foreign minister said Saturday. "In this manner we will ensure Hungary's energy security in the long term and protect Hungarians from wild swings in energy prices," Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook. The Paks deal was clinched in 2014. EU sanctions on Russia do not cover its nuclear industry.