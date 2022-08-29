By EUobserver

Russia's security agency said Monday it had identified a second Ukrainian it alleged was involved in the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue and close ally of president Vladimir Putin, AP reported. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), said that Ukrainian national Bogdan Tsyganenko helped in the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin. The FSB claimed that Tsyganenko helped the main suspect, Natalya Vovk.