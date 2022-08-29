Monday

29th Aug 2022

Ticker

Russia announces second suspect in car-bomb killing

By

Russia's security agency said Monday it had identified a second Ukrainian it alleged was involved in the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue and close ally of president Vladimir Putin, AP reported. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), said that Ukrainian national Bogdan Tsyganenko helped in the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin. The FSB claimed that Tsyganenko helped the main suspect, Natalya Vovk.

Opinion

The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?

A recent consultation, which ended in June, constituted the first step toward legislation from Brussels on a digital euro. From a legislative standpoint, adoption of a digital euro will particularly require laws in areas such as privacy and anti-money laundering.

Investigation

NSO surveillance rival operating in EU

As European Parliament hearings into hacking scandals resume this week, an investigation led by Lighthouse Reports with EUobserver, Der Spiegel, Domani and Irpimedia reveals the unreported scale of operations at a shady European surveillance outfit.

Germany expects coal supply problems this winter

According to a document drawn up by the German economy ministry low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted this winter.

