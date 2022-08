By EUobserver

Germany and Denmark will be connected by a 470km underwater cable by 2030, and Danish electricity production in the Baltic Sea doubled to 3GW, from offshore wind turbines placed 15-45km from the island of Bornholm, Danish energy minister Dan Jørgensen said on Monday. The project will reduce CO2 emissions and make Europe more independent from Russian gas and oil. The two countries will share investment and profits.