By EUobserver

EU energy ministers will gather in Brussels for a specially-convened extraordinary meeting next Friday (9 September), the Czech minister of industry and trade Jozef Síkela announced. "We must fix the energy market. Solution on the EU level is by far the best we have," he tweeted. Pressure has been mounting on EU states to reform the energy market, after Germany, Belgium and Austria recently favoured decoupling gas and electricity prices.