By EUobserver

EU foreign service chief Josep Borrell bemoaned on Monday that there was "no substantial outcome" during the four-week review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), blaming Russia for its "unwillingness to join the consensus". "In the current severe security environment, a meaningful outcome strengthening existing norms … would have been needed more than ever," he said. The tenth NPT review was postponed due to the pandemic.