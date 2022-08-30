By EUobserver

Ukrainian troops are mounting a long-awaited counteroffensive in the southern region of Kherson, military officials have said. Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian defences in several areas of the frontline near the city, Oleksiy Arestovych a senior adviser to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Monday. Russia's defence ministry acknowledged a new Ukrainian offensive had been launched in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, but said it had failed.