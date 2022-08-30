Tuesday

30th Aug 2022

Ticker

Ukraine launches counteroffensive in Kherson

By

Ukrainian troops are mounting a long-awaited counteroffensive in the southern region of Kherson, military officials have said. Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian defences in several areas of the frontline near the city, Oleksiy Arestovych a senior adviser to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Monday. Russia's defence ministry acknowledged a new Ukrainian offensive had been launched in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, but said it had failed.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Why the EU is not an 'Empire'

The vision of the founding fathers was to curb the absolute sovereignty of the bellicose European states rather than to vest absolute sovereignty in a new overarching European empire.

Scholz wants majority voting for EU sanctions

In a speech about the future of Europe, the German chancellor argued for majority voting in some policy areas — and institutional reform to prepare for enlargement eastwards.

EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms

An investigation by Lighthouse Reports and media partners including EUobserver found Italian firms Tykelab and RCS Lab were using surreptitious phone network attacks and sophisticated spyware against targets. The findings have spiked the interest of MEPs already probing spyware abuse.

News in Brief

  1. Lithuania completes 550km Belarus border fence
  2. Brazil needs EU help on forest habitat, Lula says
  3. EU gas demand to rise, Australian company predicts
  4. Vučić: West and Russia waging 'proxy' conflict
  5. Germany says Poland delayed Oder fish-death alert
  6. Ukraine launches counteroffensive in Kherson
  7. EU deplores failure to renew UN nuclear weapons deal
  8. Extraordinary EU energy meeting scheduled for next Friday

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us