By EUobserver

The West and Russia are in a "proxy conflict" in Serbia, Serb president Aleksandar Vučić has said after pro-Russian protesters joined right-wing ones calling for a ban on EuroPride. "I can't say that it [the protest] was a proxy attack because there were many ordinary people there ... but whether there's a proxy conflict in Serbia ... there is one, no doubt about that, East and West," he told Reuters.