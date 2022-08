By EUobserver

Germany has said the massive deaths of fish in the Oder river were due to man-made pollution and blamed Poland for not sharing information fast enough. The reasons were "multiple and man-made" and linked to "heat, low water levels and man-made discharges", German federal environment Minister Steffi Lemke said Monday, German media reported. "If we had been informed faster by Poland, we could have reacted faster," she said.