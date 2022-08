By EUobserver

Brazil will need European help to protect biodiversity in the Amazon forest, Brazilian presidential contender and ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silv told MEPs Monday, Reuters reports. "Brazil needs to share research so that everything that is rich in that region can be discovered. Brazil will not close itself in," he said, adding: "It will be very clear, if I win the elections, that Brazil needs help from the EU".