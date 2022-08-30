Ticker
Lithuania completes 550km Belarus border fence
By EUobserver
Lithuania last week completed its four-metre-high, 550km-long border fence with Belarus, costing around €150m. The controversial barrier aims to stop irregular migrants from crossing into Lithuania from Belarus. The European Court of Justice in June found Lithuanian legislation allowing mass detention and preventing asylum requests for irregular arrivals in violation of EU law. Rights groups like Amnesty have also faulted Lithuania's abusive practices against migrants.