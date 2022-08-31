Wednesday

31st Aug 2022

Ticker

EU sends Ukraine millions of iodide pills over nuclear fears

By

The EU will donate over five million potassium iodide pills to protect Ukrainians from potential radiation exposure around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, after a request from Ukraine. The tablets, sent via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and costing over €500,000, would be used in "limited scenarios," the European Commission said on Monday. "No nuclear power plant should ever be used as a war theatre," said EU commissioner Janez Lenarčič.  

Opinion

EU needs to act on the science to preserve oceans

As a Green MEP, ex-environment minister and former vice prime-minister of Sweden, Isabella Lovin spent many years advocating for ocean conservation and the welfare of fisheries dependent communities. The UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon was all words, no action.

Africa aid dilemma of helping starving over the hungry

EU officials are warning of devastating impacts of a sustained drought hitting the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, as humanitarian workers face a dilemma of having to choose to help the starving over the hungry.

