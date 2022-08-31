Ticker
EU sends Ukraine millions of iodide pills over nuclear fears
By EUobserver
The EU will donate over five million potassium iodide pills to protect Ukrainians from potential radiation exposure around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, after a request from Ukraine. The tablets, sent via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and costing over €500,000, would be used in "limited scenarios," the European Commission said on Monday. "No nuclear power plant should ever be used as a war theatre," said EU commissioner Janez Lenarčič.