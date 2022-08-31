By EUobserver

The EU will donate over five million potassium iodide pills to protect Ukrainians from potential radiation exposure around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, after a request from Ukraine. The tablets, sent via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and costing over €500,000, would be used in "limited scenarios," the European Commission said on Monday. "No nuclear power plant should ever be used as a war theatre," said EU commissioner Janez Lenarčič.